In what will be a world record, a 74-year old woman will deliver twins today after 54-years of marriage in a private hospital in Guntur city, India.

Doctors made all the arrangements to perform delivery to her in the hospital.

According to doctors treating her, Yerramatti Raja Rao who hailed from Nelapartipadu in East Godavari district married Mangayamma on March 22, 1962.

After few years of their marriage, they expected children, but dreams were not fulfilled.

Though the couple became old, their dream was not fulfilled.

Recently, a woman residing near their house became pregnant at the age of 55-years through IVF.

Mangayamma drew inspiration from her.

She along with her husband approached Ahalya Nursing Home in Guntur city.

They met IVF experts Dr.Sanakkayala Umashankar. The doctors collected Mangayamma’s husband sperm and tried in the IVF system. Doctors efforts were fruitful.

Since then, Mangayamma was under the supervision of doctors in the nursing home.

Dr.Umashankar decided to perform cesarean to her today at 10.30 am. The doctors noticed twins in her womb. . They have made arrangements to perform delivery to the old age woman.

Mangayamma is eagerly waiting for children.

Dr. Umashankar said ” If Mangayamma will give birth to children, it will become world record”

Reported by The Hans India

