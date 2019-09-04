Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has cancelled her musical performance in South Africa as a result of killings of Nigerians in the country.

Savage, in series of tweets, denounced Xenophobic attack on Nigerians, describing it as barbaric, announcing that she would not be attending the performance to protest the killings.

She wrote: “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.

“Killing any one that is African is wrong. They are my people whether they are Nigerians or not

“I’m not in support of drug dealing nor am I in support of killing. The solution to fighting drug crime is not killing my dear brothers

“But yet, I was booked to perform at the festival. This is a serious issue were NO ONE wins when blood is shed whether old videos or not. Issue needs to be resolved. We Africans (including South Africans) need each other.”

