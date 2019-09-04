The Police Command in Enugu State has beefed up security in the state over possible reprisal attacks by residents of Enugu and its environs on South African businesses.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu that the command had increased patrol in the state especially within Enugu metropolis.
Amaraizu said that the command had also deployed more policemen to locations where South African owned businesses exist in the state.
“The increased patrols and deployment to strategic locations of some businesses is to ensure that nothing untoward happen.
“The command is also appealing to residents not to take the law into their hands.
“But we expect that all will be law abiding even as the Federal Government is currently doing something on the development,’’ he said.
The spokesman reminded residents that those working at these South African business concerns within the state were their brothers and sisters.
There had been increased police personnel and other covert security personnel deployed to Shoprite Mall along Enugu-Abakaliki Road; MTN office in Zik Avenue and Multi-Choice office along Ogui Road among others.
The anticipated attacks followed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals and their businesses by South Africans.
Enugu state governor is a sturbon fool.
Did south Africans think about the consequences before carrying out their attack’s on Nigerian people and it’s not the first time and will not be the last.its because of the governors investment in South Africa that’s why Nigerian politicians are afraid of damaging south African businesses in Nigeria because it might affect theirs in return.
Ekene Achusi.
(Alusi ndi Igbo.com)