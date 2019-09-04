By Jennifer Okundia

In the wake of the recent xenophobic attacks by South Africans on foreign nationals in their country, including Nigerians. Starboy label boss Wizkid says he is disappointed with celebrities.

The 29 year old super star singer revealed in a tweet that this isn’t the time to fight or point accusing fingers at anyone, but rather a time to let love lead.

Wizzy as he is sometimes called, said he made this tweet due to insensitive and dumb comments from popular figures at a time like this.

I’ve seen so many insensitive and dumb stupid comments from You celebrities and I’m so disappointed! This is not a time to fight or point fingers!! Let love lead. Use your head! ❤️ u fucking dumb fucks! People are dying foreal! Watch what you say! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 4, 2019

There has been series of looting, killings and violence meted out to Nigerians in South Africa. Some people are justifying this menace, disclosing that their jobs are being taken from them, and even the host country has more foreigners than the actual citizens in some cities.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

