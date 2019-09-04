Controversial former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed what the late despotic Nigerian ruler, General Sani Abacha, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB, Olusegun Obasanjo and others would have done when Nigerians are being slaughtered in South Africa.

He said “had it been Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, Murtala Mohammed, Sani Abacha, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida or Goodluck Jonathan, there is no way Nigerians will be slaughtered in South Africa without a real threat of war.

“Muhammadu Buhari has proven himself to be a weak leader, a chicken-hearted scarecrow, a toothless bulldog and a bloody coward!”

Fani-Kayode said Buhari had reduced Nigeria’s prestige outside, saying that South Africans would pay dearly for this affront.

“Look at what Buhari has reduced us to! The South Africans will pay dearly for this affront! If I were President of Nigeria, no South African or South African company would feel safe in Nigeria at this point. Buhari will not be there forever and we have long memories! They will pay,” he said.

