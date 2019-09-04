In a series of tweets, Nigeria’s super star singer Ayodeji Balogun, popular as Wizkid is expressing his opinion on the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans.

Starboy says the real problem is not on social media but rather, the government, poverty and education, and that is what Nigerians should be fighting.

The father of 3 also went ahead to call fans clout chasers who are not dealing with the prevalent problem Nigeria is facing apparently.

Y’all want to go around preaching hate and fighting each other when the real problem is not even on social media! You clout chasing dick heads! #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks ! Fight the real problem! Government! Poverty! Education! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 4, 2019

and if you don’t have anything sensible to say at this sensitive time pls just promote your music and fuck off. Nobody ask una papa for opinions ! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 4, 2019

And my people! Pls say No to violence! No violence pls. We all need each other. #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks ! One love! ❤️one Africa! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 4, 2019

