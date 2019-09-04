Wizkid

In a series of tweets, Nigeria’s super star singer Ayodeji Balogun, popular as Wizkid is expressing his opinion on the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans.

Starboy says the real problem is not on social media but rather, the government, poverty and education, and that is what Nigerians should be fighting.

The father of 3 also went ahead to call fans clout chasers who are not dealing with the prevalent problem Nigeria is facing apparently.

