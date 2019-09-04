Oluwa Burna or Burna Boy is one Afrobeat singer that reminds us of the late legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, who always used his songs to question the government, society, and put their actions to check.

Off his ”African Giant” album, ”Collateral Damage”, a single that addresses the fears of Africans in their native land, comes to mind, at a significant time like this in Nigeria’s crisis.

Watch his performance.

Mans is really no one’s mate pic.twitter.com/oEIiy77ceF — Ash[awo] Ketchum (@JustBawo) September 4, 2019

