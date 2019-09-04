Veteran Nigerian actress, Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow has taken the affairs of Nigeria to the presence of God as she headed to an unknown beach to pray.

The 77-year old actress shared a video of herself dressed in a white garment and praying for the country, on her Instagram with a lengthy note.

She wrote, “God, my country Nigeria is dying.”

“Nigeria is a great country with rich natural resources. It is widely called the giant of Africa. No doubt, it is a country in the eyes of foreigners who wish to invest their resources into the country.

“Nigeria has continued to play a leading role in some sectors in Africa. And it has the potential to be a wider global player in the coming decades through the prayers of intercessory. The Bible says, Psalm 122:6, Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.”

