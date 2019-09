Italian Matteo Berrettini has outlasted 13th seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils to book a semi-final place in the US Open.

The 23 year old Italian, seeded 24th prevailed in five sets, in a match that went back and forth until a tie-break fifth set produced the winner. Berrettini won 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6(7-5).

He will now meet the winner between Diego Schwartzman and Rafael Nadal, who will play later Wednesday night.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp