The current Xenophobic crisis ongoing in South Africa is such a barbaric occurence that we cannot ignore as Africans.
Popular South African singer, Babes Wodumo from her recent tweet disclosed that Nigerians should leave South Africa, that they are better without us.
She said;
Nigerians need to leave South Africa!!! . Everything would be smooth without them . Engabe akukho kwa iwunga!!
The question I ask myself everyday when I hear of the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South African, is what is Nigerians doing in South Africa? It beggars belief that a Nigerian should migrate to country like South Africa only to be maim or killed in extreme circumstance. South Africa have nothing than being slave to white man in their farms. The ugly situation of what is happening to Nigerians in South Africa and other countries has thrown a huge challenge to our government to better our country. If Nigeria with her rich mineral resources are put in good use, I do not see why Nigerians should be chasing like thieves round the globe. If the resources are employed appropriately with good governance, reverse should be the case. It is South Africans that should be coming to Nigeria for assistance.
We have been always assisting them going back to time with finance and human support but now they see Nigeria as their nemesis. Nigerians in South African should as a matter of urgency vacate that country. Nigerian government should set up funds to assist Nigerians from South Africa. We should remove this shame from our face. There businesses should vacate Nigeria. I understand that the bulk shareholders or investors are Nigerians. I will urge the Nigerian investors to buy off the South African equities from these companies as a means of getting them out of Nigeria. It is now evidence that the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians is sponsored by the Government of South Africa. They are playing politics with Nigerian lives by letting their people know that their economic woes is as a result of foreigners and Nigerians in particular.