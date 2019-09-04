The current Xenophobic crisis ongoing in South Africa is such a barbaric occurence that we cannot ignore as Africans.

Popular South African singer, Babes Wodumo from her recent tweet disclosed that Nigerians should leave South Africa, that they are better without us.

She said;

Nigerians need to leave South Africa!!! . Everything would be smooth without them . Engabe akukho kwa iwunga!!

