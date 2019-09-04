Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday unveiled Alhaji Lateef Jakande Gardens in Igando area of the state and pledged to deliver 1,248 homes in the next six months.

The Housing Estate, formerly called Igando Gardens was named after Jakande, the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State.

The Estate comprises 41 blocks of one, two and three bedroom apartments providing a total number of 492 units of homes.

Unveiling the Gardens on Wednesday in Igando, Sanwo-Olu said the commissioning of the project was a testament of government’s resolve to deliver on the pledge to complete all critical projects inherited from the last administration.

According to him, the challenge of housing deficit in Lagos State was real, as there was a compelling need for government to develop and adopt a housing delivery model and strategy that took into account the state’s population and limited space.

“One of the key strategies we will embrace is global housing policy in which people can become homeowners over time, by tying their ability to acquire houses to their income which is a financial system that is convenient and reasonable.

“This policy, alongside outright purchase of houses built by government, will support a sustainable system which homes can be consistently made available to a larger number of our people.

“We shall embrace financial discipline in ensuring that ongoing housing projects located in various parts of the state are delivered on schedule. Our expectations is that within the next six months, over 1,248 homes shall be delivered in different parts of the state,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said there was the need to explore innovative ways, including public private partnerships that would fast-track bridging of housing deficit in the state.

Earlier, Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai said the government was just starting a journey which would positively and greatly impact on the future story of Lagos State, saying that with this new urban settlement catering for the home needs of 492 families in this populous part of Lagos State, the housing deficit in the state had been reduced.

“With this stride in providing livable accommodation in a planned setting with modern infrastructure comparable to those in smart cities of the world, we are promoting urban harmony and setting new standards for property development not only in this axis but in the entire nation. This is just the beginning.

“We are poised with an unparalleled sense of determination and unequivocal commitment to serve the public cause having been given this onerous opportunity to make our contribution to the elevation of our great state. I will like to assure us all that by six months, with the support of His Excellency, we shall work hard through proper planning and judicious execution to bring to conclusion the ongoing housing schemes at Igbogbo, Sangotedo, Iponri, Gbagada and Omole. This will add a total of 1250 homes to the existing figures in the nearest future,” he stated.

Going forward, Akinderu-Fatai said government was fully resolved to find means of trimming cost of building houses so as to reduce the entry barrier to home ownership, saying that to this end, government was holding useful discussions with stakeholders in related fields to arrive at solutions to the increasing cost of building.

“Also, we have started implementing policies that will make the environment more conducive to private sector participation and joint ventures investment in provision of mass houses especially in urban areas where the housing deficit is quite acute. We hereby invite interested investors to come forward to collaborate with government in this regard.

“Government will continue to build not only to make home owners but to grow the economy as the commercial activities and gains generated by construction empower our people financially and on the long run enhance the GDP of the nation. I am certain that contractors, masons, electricians, carpenters suppliers of building materials and unskilled laborers engaged in this endeavor will have reasons to be grateful to the Lagos state government,” he said.

