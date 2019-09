Indigenous rap king Phyno finally delivers his highly anticipated album tagged “Deal With It“. This track is off the project and it is titled ‘Blessings‘.

‘Blessings‘ features highly rated indigenous rapper and singer, Olamide alongside Mavin Records head honcho, Don Jazzy.

It serves as the 15th track off the project and it was engineered by high-profile sound engineer, Mixx Monsta AKA Selebobo.

