PentHauze pioneer Phyno finally brings serves us his highly anticipated album tagged “Deal With It“. The album comprises 21 solid songs and a bonus track titled ‘What I See‘ featuring Port Harcourt’s first son, Duncan Mighty.

The new album serves as a follow up to his previous album ‘The Playmaker‘ which was released in 2016.

‘Deal With It‘ houses collaborations with solely African acts, which includes Runtown, Falz, Phenom, Davido, Cheque, Flavour, Teni The Entertainer, Don Jazzy, Olamide, Zoro, Nuno, Rhatti, Duncan Mighty and Harmonize.

