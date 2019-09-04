Public speaker, political commentator and social media expert Japheth Omojuwa has urged the Nigerian government to break every form of diplomatic relations with South Africa, over xenophobic attack, meted out on Nigerians.

The Nigerian blogger said phone lines between both countries, should be halted and our bilateral relationship can be renegotiated, when the killings stop.

Check his post.

Break all diplomatic relations with South Africa! We can renegotiate our bilateral relationship when the killings stop! Until the South African government does the right thing, cut the phone lines between both governments. Connect them when the killings stop! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 4, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

