Thai police have arrested a Nigerian for assaulting an officer on duty. The Nigerian, identified as Edalere Abioye accidentally punched a patrolman trying to break up a dispute between him and his landlord.

Abioye was apprehended after he was subdued by a large group of people as he tried to get away.

Police Col Jessada Khumsarttra said that Abioye was having a heated argument with his landlord over rent.

He threw a punch intending to hit the landlord and accidentally hit the police officer, who jumped in between.

Police charged Abioye with assaulting a policeman on active duty.

The incident came to light on September 2 after clips of the fight went viral on Thai social media.

Reported by Chiangraitimes.com

