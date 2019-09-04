Nigeria has recalled its High Commissioner to South Africa and also boycotted the World Economic Summit holding in Cape Town on Wednesday, in a sign of worsening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A presidential source told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Ambassador Kabir Bala has been told to head home.

Nigeria also demanded full compensation for the loss of lives and property of Nigerians affected by recent xenophobic attacks.

