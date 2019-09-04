The Lagos State Government has paid N4.25 billion accrued pension rights to 1,268 retirees in four months, with discounted medical treatment.

Commissioner, Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle who spoke at the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) 66th retirement benefit bond certificate presentation ceremony held in Lagos, stated that whilst N2.75 billion was paid to 881 retirees in the last three months, N1.50 billion was paid to 387 retirees.

According to her, the state government remained committed to the welfare of workers and retirees, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had been briefed about the backlog of outstanding pension entitlements and had promised that more focus will be given to the payment of accrued pension rights.

“The governor is aware that without the payment of their accrued pension rights, the retirees would not be able to access their retirement savings accounts to draw monthly pension.

“To show commitment, the state has commenced the issuance of identification cards to retirees in its bid to make life comfortable for retirees. This would enable them use to access discounted medical treatment in the state’s hospitals and ride on the state mass transit buses for free,” Ponnle said.

Also speaking, Director-General, LASPEC, Folashade Onanuga told the retirees that their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) had been directed to ensure that they were quickly granted access to their retirement savings account.

