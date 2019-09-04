After a year of dating Gianna Santos, the comedy actor Jonah Hill has popped the question.

The actor’s representative has confirmed that the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actor asked the 30-year-old Content Manager, Gianna Santos to be his wife. The couple was seen on a walk in New York City with Gianna spotting an engagement ring on Monday morning.

The Oscar award-winning actor, of “Moneyball” and “Superbad” fame, has been making bold steps recently as he bought a $6.77 million house in Santa Monica, California prior to his engagement.

