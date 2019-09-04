Amanda Carmack, the mother of a missing 10-year-old girl has been arrested by police in Indiana, United States.

The arrest followed the discovery of the body of the girl after an extensive three-day search.

Skylea Carmack was declared missing around 9 p.m. on Saturday to police. She was last seen by her six siblings and stepmother on Saturday, Aug. 31 around 4 p.m at their Gas City home.

Carmack told police the girl was missing and she had no idea where she was.

Indiana State Police found Skylea’s battered body hidden in a plastic trash bag in a shed behind her home at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Her stepmother, Amanda Carmack, 34, was apprehended for the murder. She will also face charges for neglect, battery, and strangulation.

“In law enforcement, our main focus is who and how not why. To try and rationalize why someone would kill a 10-year-old, there is no rational for that. That is just an act of cowardness,” said Sgt. Tony Slocum, Indiana State Police.

