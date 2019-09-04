By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Tragedy struck at Olowora area of Mafoluku-Oshodi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Wednesday as a family of five and one other person died of suspected food poisoning.

The father, pregnant mother and three children and one other person were said to have died in their apartment at Olowora Street, Mafoluku after vomiting blood.

It was gathered that the food they consumed was poisonous.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana told PM News that the police could not confirm whether they died of food poisoning or not, but confirmed that six people died.

He said a family of five died while another person who visited them also died, saying that one of the children of the deceased survived and is receiving treatment in the hospital.

Elkana said while the police would not conclude that it was food poisoning, two other people who ate the same rice were hail and hearty.

He, however, said when the police opened the pot, they perceived an odour which smelt like sniper, which the family might have used overnight to kill insect.

Elkana said until an autopsy was conducted, one could not say it was food poisoning or not.

Also, Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the surviving member of the family was receiving attention at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, adding that the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

He also said that he could not conclude that they victims died of food poisoning until after the autopsy had been conducted and the results released.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

