The Eko Club of Lagos has are constituted a new Board of Trustees, BoT.

Members of the new board are: Chief Rasheed Alaba Wiilliams, Alhaji Fatai Dawodu, Alhaji Ganiu Williams, Prince Murphy Adetoro, Prince Rabiu Adio Oluwa, Alhaji Babs Andoyi, Alhaji Mutiu Gbenro, Alhaji Rasheed Adeshina, Alhaji Mojeed Salvator and Alhaji W. Gbajumo.

President of the Club, Dr. Shamsudaeen Ade-Dosunmu, while speaking at the club’s 2019 half yearly general meeting held on Sunday, 1 September, 2019 said the the executives of the club deliberated and decided to strength the BoT.

He added that the club would be 45-year-old in October, 2019 and that it would be celebrated in first week, with the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu accepting to grace the occasion and to be accompanied by the white cap chiefs of Lagos.

Ade-Dosunmu said the club was planning to complete the Oba of Lagos Sports hall, and resuscitation of the swimming pool project.

