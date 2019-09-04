Market Square, Nigeria’s emerging grocery retail chain has shared a very funny note outside their store. This is coming after South Africans attacked Nigerians, killing them, looting their businesses alongside other foreign nationals.

The message is a notice, stating that the outlet is 100% Nigerian owned and has no affiliation whatsoever with South Africa.

The world has gone mad… pic.twitter.com/qWsz064Fb7 — Chxta (@Chxta) September 4, 2019

Market Square which has branches all over Nigeria, is a place where Nigerians can go to find their trusted brands of groceries at the best prices, we do not blame them for the message, since no one wants to count their losses, after series of South African owned outlets were attacked on Tuesday as a retaliation from Nigerians.

