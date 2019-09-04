Pop singer Britney Spears’s new custody agreement has trimmed the amount of time she gets with her two sons.

Multiple reports by TMZ, E!News said Her ex, Kevin Federline, now gets 70 percent custody of Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, while Spears gets 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights, according to multiple reports, including to E! News and TMZ.

They previously had a 50-50 custody arrangement.

The agreement was put in place in August 2018, according to both outlets. However, it just became “official and formalized” on Aug. 28, because they reportedly wanted to test it out and see how it went before making it official.

This news comes at the same time as a report from The Blast, which says Federline filed a police report against Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, on Aug. 25, alleging battery on his minor son, Sean Preston.

The incident reportedly took place while Spears had custody of the boy. The website states that Spears got both sons away from her father — and Federline was called to pick them up.

The case is currently with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration, The Blast reports.

