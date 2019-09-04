The governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi state ended abruptly in the early hours of Wednesday when gunmen invaded the Lokoja Confluence Stadium, the venue of the election.

Voting had ended and sorting of votes was going on when the gunmen came to the venue at about 1:45a.m. and started shooting from different directions.

According to report, votes in eight out of the 10 ballot boxes have already been counted and sorted out before the disruption by the gunmen.

Aspirants, delegates and others scampered for safety while the number of casualty has yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee escaped the bullets of the gunmen.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

