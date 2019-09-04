Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki have condemned Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

According to Atiku, reported attacks against Nigerians in South Africa was unacceptable and stood condemned.

He said urgent steps needed to be taken by the South African authorities and the African Union to bring an end to this ill wind that could only end up destroying the fabric of our African brotherhood.

On his part, Saraki said he was saddened by the recent unfortunate events in South Africa, saying Nigerians should be allowed to carry out legitimate businesses without fear for their lives. ‬

“‪I encourage the Federal Government and President Ramaphosa to take decisive actions that will send a strong message. Every Nigerian lives matter,” he said.

