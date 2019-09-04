The Ogun State Government has ordered parents and guardians of students in its Public Secondary Schools/Technical Colleges to pay compulsory donation of N3,700 when school resumes for the 2019.2020 academic session.

This was contained in a circular with reference number EDU. 655/5 and dated 27th August, issued by the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (Department of Secondary Education). The circular said the donation had the approval of the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Abiodun had on assumption of office declared state of emergency in education promising to do all within his power to revive the dwindling fortunate of education in the state.

Aside PTA levy, which is put at N600 on timely termly basis, each parent/guardian will also pay N500 as computer levy on termly basis, N500 as insurance, once per session, Sport/Jet/Literary will attract N300 on termly basis. Parents/Guardians will also pay N1,500 for school materials (caps, badge, beret etc. and N300 for file jacket both for new intakes only.

The circular signed by Director of Education (Secondary) Akonsolu M.I. on behalf of Permanent Secretary in the ministry also directed principals to ensure that students dress according to the school dress code.

”You are also enjoined to adhere strictly with the content of this circular as the state government has zero tolerance to collection of unapproved fees in all public secondary schools/technical colleges” the circular directed.

Meanwhile, the directive has generated unfavorably reactions from parents wondering why a new administration that is yet to constitute its cabinet is asking for donation from parents and guardians.

