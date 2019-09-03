Following the protests across the streets of Lagos against xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the MTN Nigeria outlet in Ikeja has shut down its activities.

The development comes less than 24 hours after reports of attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians, in South Africa, went viral.

The protesters also stormed Shoprite at Lekki and Surulere areas of Lagos state on Tuesday afternoon, chanting violent songs.

While the protest in Ikeja was peaceful, those of Lekki and Surulere were not.

MTN Nigeria had issued a statement condemning xenophobic attacks, but this seems not to be enough to the aggrieved youth.

The statement reads: “MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of all violence,” the statement read.

“We seek to connect people, bring people together and provide a platform for everyone’s voice to be heard. We are against all forms of bigotry and discrimination; they should have no place in society.

“Everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected — the right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and protected by the law.”

