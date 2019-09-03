AKA and Ycee

Nigerian rapper, Ycee has condemned Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

In series of tweets, Ycee also attacked South African rapper, Kiernan Jordan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, who once tweeted that he was deeply hurt on how South Africans kept losing in everything against Nigeria.

See his tweets.

AKA while responding to Ycee’s tweet disassociate himself from any form xenophobic act, adding that the country are sibling rivalry because they’re brothers and sisters.

He further said he will never support xenophobic but Ycee’s narrative will not solve the problem but will further divide the country.