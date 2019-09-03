Nigerian rapper, Ycee has condemned Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

In series of tweets, Ycee also attacked South African rapper, Kiernan Jordan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, who once tweeted that he was deeply hurt on how South Africans kept losing in everything against Nigeria.

See his tweets.

I don’t rate South African men at this point … and I’m not trying to create any form of animosity between us and them (that they don’t already feel against us)

It is really sad that In 2019 Xenophobia is what we are still facing and discussing as a problem — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) September 3, 2019

There is this subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it .. it eventually jumps out – like when AKA had a full childish grown man tantrum when they lost to Nigeria in the nations cup — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) September 3, 2019

Worst part of this thing is South Africans (or any other foreign nationals) will never feel unsafe in Nigeria.

We even treat foreigners better than we treat ourselves, which I believe needs to change. The rest of the world doesn’t respect us Cos we don’t respect ourselves — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) September 3, 2019

Our government needs to do a whole lot better and treat this matter with urgency, the same urgency we used to fight apartheid with them in the past — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) September 3, 2019

AKA while responding to Ycee’s tweet disassociate himself from any form xenophobic act, adding that the country are sibling rivalry because they’re brothers and sisters.

He further said he will never support xenophobic but Ycee’s narrative will not solve the problem but will further divide the country.

Bro if you refuse to see the underlying implications of what you tweeted

There’s really no need for the back and forth

As public figures we should always recognize the strength our platforms carry! I have no agenda or narrative to push

I’m just deeply hurt and that’s that! https://t.co/E0kKdA3fVt — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) September 3, 2019

This whole narrative is crazy. Yes we condemn the Xenophobic attacks here. But further dividing us is NOT going to be the solution. — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 3, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

