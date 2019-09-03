Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has summoned South Africa’s ambassador over the recent ‘sickening and depressing’ attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Channels TV reported that South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, will meet Onyeama today.

On Monday, Onyeama tweeted Nigeria’s displeasure and exasperation over Sunday’s attack on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa and threatened that Nigeria will take some definitive measures.

Ambassador Bobby Moroe

