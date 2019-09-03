Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has summoned South Africa’s ambassador over the recent ‘sickening and depressing’ attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Channels TV reported that South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, will meet Onyeama today.

On Monday, Onyeama tweeted Nigeria’s displeasure and exasperation over Sunday’s attack on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa and threatened that Nigeria will take some definitive measures.

Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures. @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @GovernmentZA @DIRCO_ZA — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) September 2, 2019

