The Lagos State Government has condemned attack on Shoprite outlets in the state due to Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Tuesday said the attention of the government had been drawn to the attack on Shoprite complexes at Jakande and Sangotedo Area of Ajah by some unidentified people claiming to be acting in retaliation against the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

“These attacks are condemned as they are against the Nigerian spirit of accommodation and benevolence that the country in general and Lagos State in particular is noted for.

“The Federal Government is in dialogue with South African authorities to stop this obnoxious act. We appeal to our compatriots to eschew violence and any unlawful acts.

“The Lagos State Government wishes to reiterate its commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere where businesses are conducted without hindrances.

“The security agencies have been directed to ensure that law and order prevail in all parts of the State, even as Lagosians are advised to go about their activities without any fear,” he said.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

