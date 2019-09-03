By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid, and other celebrities have condemned the action of South Africans who are on a violent rampage against their fellow black African immigrants, especially Nigerians.

Wizkid tweeted that it was disheartening to watch videos of the attacks.

Others, including fashion entrepreneur Toke Makinwa, Toyin Lawani, singers Banky W, 2baba, OAP Daddy Freeze and Nollywood actresses, Ini Edo and Iyabo Ojo, have expressed shock over the attacks calling on the Nigerian government to do the needful.

Some of these celebrities have also called for the boycotting of all South African products and services.

Disheartening to watch these videos from my home! You’re fighting the wrong war , fighting the wrong people. How do we walk around hating each other? Africa is one! We’re all the same people! Pls don’t loose yourself! #SayNoToXenophobia One Love ❤️ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 3, 2019

#SayNoToXenophobia

There are many South Africans all over the world in foreign lands! Why are these shallow minded & barbaric people doing this to other Africans/foreigners living in SA? Inferiority complex is your problem in SA not other Africans. Shame unto YOU! #Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/ABVKOA85gI — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) September 3, 2019

The #Xenophobia attacks by some South Africans against Nigerians and other foreign Nationals are completely heartbreaking. Sad to see people that suffered through decades of apartheid, violence and hatred, now turning around to do the same/worse to others. (1) — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) September 3, 2019

We are still waiting for your definitive measures sir @GeoffreyOnyeama. #SayNoToXenophobia — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) September 3, 2019

Series of xenophobic attacks have occurred in recent months in South Africa, with incidents of immigrants being stabbed and set ablaze by angry mobs in South Africa.

In 2017, Amnesty International issued a press release that pointed to the laxity in the South African security authorities in dealing with these outbreaks that can be traced to 2008.

The international human rights watchdog, while monitoring the situation tasked the South African authorities to the appropriate action to ensure the protection of all immigrants.

