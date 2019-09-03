By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid, and other celebrities have condemned the action of South Africans who are on a violent rampage against their fellow black African immigrants, especially Nigerians.
Wizkid tweeted that it was disheartening to watch videos of the attacks.
Others, including fashion entrepreneur Toke Makinwa, Toyin Lawani, singers Banky W, 2baba, OAP Daddy Freeze and Nollywood actresses, Ini Edo and Iyabo Ojo, have expressed shock over the attacks calling on the Nigerian government to do the needful.
Some of these celebrities have also called for the boycotting of all South African products and services.
Disheartening to watch these videos from my home! You’re fighting the wrong war , fighting the wrong people. How do we walk around hating each other? Africa is one! We’re all the same people! Pls don’t loose yourself! #SayNoToXenophobia One Love ❤️
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 3, 2019
There are many South Africans all over the world in foreign lands! Why are these shallow minded & barbaric people doing this to other Africans/foreigners living in SA? Inferiority complex is your problem in SA not other Africans. Shame unto YOU! #Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/ABVKOA85gI
— Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) September 3, 2019
The #Xenophobia attacks by some South Africans against Nigerians and other foreign Nationals are completely heartbreaking. Sad to see people that suffered through decades of apartheid, violence and hatred, now turning around to do the same/worse to others. (1)
— Banky Wellington (@BankyW) September 3, 2019
We are still waiting for your definitive measures sir @GeoffreyOnyeama. #SayNoToXenophobia
— Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) September 3, 2019
So I have read some comments & some people have said the video circulating the internet was an old video and had nothing to do with xenophobic in SA, Thank God!! but on a second note it still doesn't make it right, pls all African governments should come together and try to stop this barbaric act by passing a law that will mercilessly deal with any one caught in such act of burning a human being no matter his/her crime…… we have Laws, we are not animals 🙏 Africans killing each other is a very very sad one😞😞 on a third note pls our govt should also wage in fast on the recent fighting going on in SA before it gets out of hands 🥺🥺 @muhammadubuhari @profosinbajo #GeoffreyOnyeama Pls do something fast🙏🙏 #letpeacelead #xenophobicattacks #stopxenophobia #saynotoxenophobia
Let’s shame the devils and build Nigeria 🇳🇬🙏❤️ imagine all Nigerians around the world given the opportunity to come home freely and pump all their liquids in the economy… Imagine the Jobs opportunity created 🤦♀️ we’ll have the toughest border in the world 😈 (Just saying as an Economist 🤷♀️) #saynotoxenophobia
Every reasonable Africans should stand up and condemn the mindless killing going on in South Africa. It is not because they are killing Nigerians and looting their goods, it is simply because only animals do things these criminals are doing-killing for spot, killing to feed stupid ego or mindless hunger. I am sad we are losing our brothers and sisters but more sad because Nigerian government haven't done enough to send strong message to South Africans that enough is enough. We will continue to pray for safety of Nigerians in SA but let our government know that prayer without work is dead on arrival. Time to stand as Giant of Africa.
Series of xenophobic attacks have occurred in recent months in South Africa, with incidents of immigrants being stabbed and set ablaze by angry mobs in South Africa.
In 2017, Amnesty International issued a press release that pointed to the laxity in the South African security authorities in dealing with these outbreaks that can be traced to 2008.
The international human rights watchdog, while monitoring the situation tasked the South African authorities to the appropriate action to ensure the protection of all immigrants.
There is no more cogent way country can force another country to comply with an issue than through trade. Unless Nigeria and Nigerians raise up against South African businesses in Nigeria xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa will not cease. We must boycott their businesses and ask their embassy in Nigeria to close.
Nigerians should also stop going to South Africa after all they are another African country. Why should Nigerians allow themselves to be lynched in South Africa. Nigeria is better than South Africa by any imagination depending on what you are doing. A good farmer in Nigeria is better than someone in South Africa hiding for his life at all times without rest.