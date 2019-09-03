By Jennifer Okundia

The role of a father in the life of his kids is very important and so parents should do everything in their power to keep their homes.

When a dad is absent in the life of his daughter, especially during her growing years, she lacks protection, fatherly love, provision, guidance and all the good things a father should provide.

Spending quality time with your kids is something that is priceless, you get to know your children better, plus they open up about what is happening with them, if you are ready to listen. These kids grow up to become very confident and well behaved.

Children who grew up without fathers, are usually vulnerable to however society wants to treat them. The ladies are unconsciously always looking for love in all the wrong places, except they are properly guided, and then the guys grow and lots of times join gangs or are always wanting their friends or people to approve them. Dads, you need to do more, stop leaving your children with their mother’s alone to raise, society is full of children who have taken up one bad habit, addiction or lifestyle due to the absence of their parents.

Actor, model and media personality Gbenro Ajibade is always showing off his daughter Azariah, at the slightest opportunity he gets.

Although some months back, the father of one called out his wife, Osas Ajibade for allegedly neglecting their daughter to attend parties.

Osas did not openly reply her hubby, and also there has not been any news of separation or anything of the sort. Gbenro and his daughter are really having a good time from his posts here.

