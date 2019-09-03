”Love is sweet o When money enter, love is sweeter”, these are the lyrics of Davido’s song ”Assurance”, dedicated to his bae Chioma.

OBO announced on his page that he has finally gone for introduction with his long time lover Chefchi asshe is sometimes called. This act threw social media into a frenzy.

The lovebirds have come a long way and this single act has caused various reactions from fans. Some ladies have turned on their partners to take their relationship further, Others have changed their opinion about men, whom they thought are all scum, before now.

What a day to be alive! Read some comments.

Davido Proposed to Chioma, Owerri gonna be live next year — Brian O. (@Chim_ezie) September 2, 2019

Congratulations @iam_Davido Indeed men are not scum😄 FT… Chioma 1 vs 0 It will end in tears. — Ugwunna Ejikem (@UgwunnaEjikem) September 2, 2019

That moment some girls heard that Davido and Chioma will be getting married next year… pic.twitter.com/51CMijJYMU — Steven and 14 Others (@steveola97) September 3, 2019

Davido during his vows.. pic.twitter.com/rLczRwopl2 — Tolulope Ogunmefun (@dontjealousme) September 3, 2019

Davido × Chioma = Chivido2020❤ Thank God will go chop Rice😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MRBWiGHSBB — Naughty Boi 👊🏽 (@HAMSEMFunny_Boi) September 3, 2019

