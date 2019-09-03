A mob has invaded Shoprite outlet in Lekki, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria following Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

A video which surfaced on social media showed Nigerians invading the outlet and destroying wares inside the Lekki Shoprite.

Though, they were resisted by policemen at the outlet, the mob gained access and started throwing away items on the stands.

Watch video here:

Nigeria too Don vex oh

See Nigerians scattering shoprite#SayNoToXenophobia pic.twitter.com/yV3YatK2aR — Unemployed youth (@Oghenevwede7) September 3, 2019

At the mall in Ikeja, there was a protest by scores of people. But the police were around to keep the peace.

A PMNews staff who went to the mall at about 5pm said calm has been returned and everyone was going about his business. But the Shoprite store was shut down.

“There were police people everywhere”, he said.

