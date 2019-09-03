Trino Studios has released a teaser for their upcoming comic movie, “Three Thieves”, they are also producers of the critically acclaimed supernatural thriller ‘Sylvia’.

The comedy explains the story of three young men who, frustrated with their jobs, decided to pursue what seems like a low-risk, high-profit heist. Things spiral out of their control and kidnapping comes into the mix, but they somehow end up the heroes of the story.

The movie stars some of Nollywood’s finest, Frank Donga, Shawn Faqua, Odunlade Adekola, Wofai Fada, Koye Kekere- Ekun, Funny Bone, Charles Okocha, Shaffy Bello, and Omotunde (Lolo 1) Adebowale.

The movie was directed by Udoka Oyeka and will be released on October 4th.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

