National Hurricane Center reports that the storm “Hurricane Dorian” was downgraded from a Category 5 to an “extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” as it rocked the Bahamas. At least five people have been recorded dead and over 13,000 houses damaged after the unsavory event on Monday.

Dorian is expected to hover in the region and residents are advised to keep indoor. The United States Coast Guard is currently conducting rescue missions on Abaco Island in the Bahamas.

Late Monday, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis of the Bahamas said the Royal Bahamas police force confirmed the deaths.“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Mr. Minnis said at an evening news conference. He added: “Our focus is search, rescue, and recovery. I ask for your prayers for those in affected areas and for our first responders.”

Forecasters said “Dorian will keep thrashing the Island through Monday night. It could dump a total of 24 to 30 inches of rain on northwestern parts of the Bahamas. It would perhaps brush the southeast U.S. coast when it does move”, and evacuations were ordered for parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Hurricane Dorian wouldn’t budge as it continues to pummel Grand Bahama Island.

The National Hurricane Center however announced that Dorian is expected to move “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

