The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday urged Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of the state to declare as void the acquisition, appropriation and conversion of residence of the late Dr Olusola Saraki.

The property with Survey No KWG927 and LAN/G-2071 is situated on Ilofa Road, GRA, llorin.

The property which has been in existence for several years is popularly known as ”Ile Arugbo”

The Assembly made the call after considering the report of its Committee on Land, Housing and Urban Development on the property.

The report was presented by the chairman of the committee, Mr Felix Awodiji (APC, Ifelodun)

The Speaker, Mr Danladi Yakubu-Salihu while reading the resolution of the Assembly, said that the property belongs to the state government and should be revoked.

The resolutions equally called for revocation of the land for development of the state and the use for the purpose it was originally meant.

The Assembly made a similar call on July 23 to revoke government chalet sold to the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki in GRA in Ilorin.

