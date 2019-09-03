South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, says reports of Xenophobic attacks in his country are false.

Monroe denied that the attacks in South Africa are xenophobic and targeted at Nigerians.

The Commissioner made the comments at a media briefing with Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry headed by Geoffery Onyeama on Tuesday.

According to him, the attacks were ‘sporadic acts of violence,’ adding that businesses belonging to other South Africans were also affected in the violence.

READ ALSO: (Video) Xenophobic attacks: Security forces on high alert – Ramaphosa

The Federal Government had earlier on Monday summoned South Africa over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Onyeama summoned the South African envoy after the recent xenophobic attacks, Channels TV reports.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

