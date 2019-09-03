Kate Henshaw: under attack on Twitter

Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, and On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, have become the latest victims of dragging on Twitter over their comments on xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

Many Nigerians came after Kate Henshaw after she took to her Twitter page and tweeted that Nigerians are responsible for how people treat them.

Toke Makinwa, in a now-deleted tweet, said that not all stories coming out of Nigeria is a true reflection of the country. He further said Nigerians should try to resolve issues affecting them first.

Toke Makinwa: deletes annoying tweet

Many Twitter users did not find their comments appealing and they took to calling them out on the microblogging site.

Please read some reactions on Twitter: