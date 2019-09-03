Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, and On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, have become the latest victims of dragging on Twitter over their comments on xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

Many Nigerians came after Kate Henshaw after she took to her Twitter page and tweeted that Nigerians are responsible for how people treat them.

Toke Makinwa, in a now-deleted tweet, said that not all stories coming out of Nigeria is a true reflection of the country. He further said Nigerians should try to resolve issues affecting them first.

Many Twitter users did not find their comments appealing and they took to calling them out on the microblogging site.

Please read some reactions on Twitter:

Toke Makinwa

Kate Henshaw

Dremo Relatively daft cretins. Education doesn’t cure imbecility! — Roy Mustang (@Magnanimous__) September 3, 2019

"After many Nigerians, Peruzzi, Ycee, Skales, Davido, Burna boy showed South Africans what African Giant really means.." Nigerians to Toke Makinwa, M. I, Kate henshaw, Dremo right now pic.twitter.com/hmqBGISFxk — Damorela (@theDamorela) September 3, 2019

Kate Henshaw & Toke Makinwa pulling up for their clown debriefing at the end of the day pic.twitter.com/wzG1UGAu08 — ᴛʜᴇ ᴇǫᴜᴀʟɪsᴇʀ ⚖️ (@TheDilichi) September 3, 2019

Toke makinwa bleached body and her brain. The only thing she’s good for is destroying her relationship because she’s Scorpio and having nice butt implants. Kim Kardashian without a Kanye clown ass woman. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) September 3, 2019

Toke makinwa jus wants to sound smart. If u burn/shutdown like 5 big shoprites in nigeria and MTN/Dstv offices, trust me…..there will be a sit it up. Those big companies will beg SA govt to take the Xenophobia issue serious. — somti. (@xomtochukwu) September 3, 2019

Toke Makinwa took her case to IG that twitter is a strange place and they’re schooling her there too.

I pray she goes to Facebook so they can’t finish — S. (@BadmanSophss) September 3, 2019

So Toke Makinwa went to IG to do the analysis of something she posted on Twitter.

Okay naw 🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xwwrh6NbBU — Arike (@harikeh_) September 3, 2019

*Lack of wisdom created group chat. *Lack of wisdom added Toke Makinwa *Lack of wisdom added Kate Henshaw. *Toke Makinwa challenges Lack of wisdom for the post of admin. *Lack of wisdom made Toke Makinwa the admin. *Lack of wisdom left 😪 — The BoxBreaker™ 🔥🔥 and 82 others (@The__Oluchime) September 3, 2019

Toke Makinwa & Linda Ikeji should focus on their dick appointments rather than on topics they got zero range on. Alhaji is waiting. Brainless opportunists. — Daughter of Eve: Brown Sugar ⚪ (@DaughterOf_eve) September 3, 2019

Kate Henshaw is a clown. pic.twitter.com/7FizCjq3Py — Suga Dono 🌕 (@sugabelly) September 3, 2019

I'm not surprised by Toke Makinwa but Kate Henshaw??? Nollywood presented her as a brilliant one — OtUnBa SwEeTbOy ❁ (@_dr90210) September 3, 2019

