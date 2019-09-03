Chigozie Obioma, whose 2015 first novel, ”The Fishermen”, was shortlisted for The Booker Prize, is again on this year shortlist of six novels with his second novel, ”An Orchestra of Minorities.”

The other novels on the shortlist announced in London on Tuesday include ”Quichotte” by Salman Rusdie; ”The Testament” by Margaret Atwood; “Ducks” by Lucy Ellmann; ”Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernadine Evaristo; and ”10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World” by Elif Shafak.

The winner of this prestigious prize will be announced on 14 October at the Guildhall in London.

Obioma, born in 1986, is a Nigerian writer and assistant professor of Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He has been called, in a New York Times book review, “the heir to Chinua Achebe.” In 2015, he was named one of “100 Global Thinkers” by Foreign Policy magazine.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

