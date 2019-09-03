Valuable items were looted from M$G Global Communications, Affordable Boutique and other shops inside Adeniran Ogunsanya Mall in Surulere, Lagos State, on Tuesday night by some suspected social miscreants .

M&G sells phone sets.

Some youths had staged a protest around the Mall, abutting Shoprite. The protesters also picketed MTN and Multichoice offices to condemn the recent attacks on some Nigerians and destruction of their properties by some South Africans.

The targeted companies in Nigeria are South African owned. But they were not the ones looted Tuesday night.

A policeman who begged for anonymity told NAN that the looted shops belonged to Nigerians.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police from the Surulere Police Division prevented the attack. It was not clear how and why they dropped their guard.

It was gathered that the mob capitalised on the handful security personnel on ground and broke into the mall to loot.

Later, the security personnel called for reinforcement, which helped to disperse the looters.

At the Circular Mall in Jakande, police and military officials kept away the hoodlums planning to attack the mall.

Up till 7pm, the hoodlums were still gathered in groups around the area.

‘We want to burn Shoprite”, one of them told P.M.News reporter, who explained that the mall is not owned by Shoprite and that if they destroy the place, a Nigerian-owned insurance company would probably compensate the company.

