Five Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirants in Kogi State have stepped down for the immediate past Governor of the state, Idris Wada.

Wada, is one of the 11 PDP governorship aspirants from Kogi East, from a total 13.

Vice Chairman, Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC) and former minister of State for Health, Arch. Gabriel Aduku, at a news conference said the decision to prevail on the other aspirants to collapse their structure into Wada’s was in the overall interest of the party and the state.

According to him, nine aspirants agreed to step down for Wada, while listing five, including the only woman aspirant, Mrs. Grace Iye Adejoh.

Others said to have agreed to step down for Wada include AVM Saliu Atawodi (retd.), Dr Victor Adoji, Mohammed Tetes and Emmanuel Omebije, the Nation reports.

