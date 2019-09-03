Canadian singer, songwriter and actor, Justin Bieber has asked his 118 million followers on Instagram to spare some time to read a long message he posted on his page Monday night, in which he reflected on his life journey so far.

The emotional treatise of sort is all about the 25 year-old’s odyssey, the pressure of success and stardom, especially when it came to him when he was a child.

He says though he has plenty money, cars, accolades, awards, he is still unfulfilled.He talks about growing in a broken home, about drugs, and women he abused.

It’s all therapeutic in effect, the singer making a confession about his life, unburdening his heart.

He commanded everyone to read, as he said it came ‘from the heart’.

“Hope you find time to read this it’s from my heart”, he wrote.

The message already had gotten after three hours 1.6million likes. We bet it’s worth your time, please read!.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

