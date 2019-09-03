Shoprite, located within the Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria was on Tuesday shut following Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

Fearing that angry Nigerians may attack it, Shoprite management quickly shut down the edifice to prevent attack.

Angry Nigerian youths, it was gathered, had earlier demonstrated in from of the Ikeja Shoprite, denouncing the attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

The presence of the youths was said to have forced the management to shut down to avert a reprisal attack.

Some Nigerians who had gone to Shoprite to purchase wares met a closed edifice.

A statement from the management pasted on the wall said it condemned xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

