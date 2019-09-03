Fans react as a viral video circulating social media shows the American singer Kanye West digging into his ears and put “earwax” into his mouth in a crowd at a Sunday service in California. The viral video has sparked a debate online.

Kanye’s Sunday service has garnered a lot of attention as A-list celebrities attend the worship sessions.

The video was uploaded by Twitter user @j0rgecastr0 has had over 2.7M views and has been retweeted over 20.4K times. He tweeted “So I didn’t even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax”. Some fans called him “dirty”, “gold-digger”, “And this is why the album is delayed, Kanye’s out here eating earwax” another twitter user commented.

Some defended the 42-year-old singer with tweets like: “Well maybe his inner ear itched and then he went to take some hair off his tongue. Just trying to give the man the benefit of the doubt” a twitter user commented.

Kanye has not replied or given a public statement explaining what happened.

