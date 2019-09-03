Midfielder Emre Can has been left out of Juventus’ 21-man squad for the first phase of the Champions League.

Germany international Can let his contract run down at Liverpool before joining Juventus on a free back in June 2018.

Can put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Italians and was hopeful of becoming an important part of the Juve starting XI, who have huge Champions League ambitions.

Juventus were very active in this summer’s window, bringing in both Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers.

Maurizio Sarri’s midfield is now packed as a result and Can, who has fallen down the pecking order, has been left out of the squad for the first phase of the Champions League.

Juventus’ Champions League squad

1 Szczesny

2 De Sciglio

4 De Ligt

5 Pjanic

6 Khedira

7 Ronaldo

8 Ramsey

10 Dybala

11 Douglas Costa

12 Alex Sandro

13 Danilo

14 Matuidi

16 Cuadrado

19 Bonucci

21 Higuain

24 Rugani

25 Rabiot

28 Demiral

30 Bentancur

31 Pinsoglio

33 Bernardeschi

77 Buffon

