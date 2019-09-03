The Lagos State Government on Tuesday presented the sum of N10 million to the family of the deceased Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer, Arogundade Remilekun who lost her life in the course of her duty on the 26th of May 2019.

The event which took place at the Conference Room, Ministry Of Transportation, Alausa had in attendance the husband of the deceased, Mr. Oyebode Babatunde Jide and her brother, Adekunle Arogundade and was also witnessed by management of LASTMA led by the Acting General Manager, Mr. Isaac Adetimiro.

Presenting the cheque, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka described the late officer, Arogundade Remilekun as diligent, obedient and resourceful, reiterating that the money was not offered in place of the life but in support of the lives affected by the irreparable loss.

He further emphasized that the money paid was also to encourage diligence among officers of the state who were determined to serve wholeheartedly.

Fayinka stated that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier visited the families of the slain officer at her residence along with the Former General Manger of LASTMA, Mr. Olawale Musa to offer their condolences.

The Permanent Secretary of Transportation, Olawale Musa Maroof explained that the sum of the N10 million would be shared among the family members in the tune of N5 million for the children, N3 million for the extended family and N2 million for the husband of the deceased respectively.

He urged them not to deviate from the designated sum, especially the upkeep of the children of the deceased.

Responding on behalf of the family, the husband of the deceased, Mr. Oyebode Babatunde commended the good gesture extended to their family by the state government.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

