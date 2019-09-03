Davido is getting ready to marry his heartthrob Chioma Avril Rowland and has taken the first step: the family introduction.

The Nigerian international singer announced making the step on his Instagram account on Monday night with the two families, the Adelekes meeting Chioma’s family, the Avril Rowlands. Chioma also posted the same photograph on her Instagram page @thechefchi, to her one million followers. Davido holds the record as the most followed Nigerian with 12.5million fans.

“First of all INTRODUCTION 🎊🥂”, Davido wrote and posted a photograph of the two families.

Since last year, Davido, with two other kids born outside wedlock, has never let anyone in doubt about his love for Chioma, and has sung the hit song, ‘Assurance’ all as a romantic homage for the chef.

His Monday night post has attracted tons of congratulations.

Tu Face wrote: “Wow, beautiful”.

Peterpsquare gave Davido the thumb up. Peruzi sent emoji of love.

Eleven hours after the post, there were over 15,000 reactions and over 300,000 likes.

Both lovers met at Babcock University. Their relationship was made public when Chioma celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2018. Davido celebrated the birthday for two days. And bought the lady a Porsche.

Davido is now 26, while Chioma is 24. On her 24th birthday in April, Davido posted a romantic message that surely melted Chioma’s heart, as he wrote: HAPPY BIRTHDAY WIFEY !! @thechefchi ! IM NOT LUCKY IM BLESSED !!. And then he posted the photo of Chioma in her chef uniform.

