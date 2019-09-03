Award-winning Afropop singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has weighed in on the trending xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

The “Blow My Mind” crooner expressed disappointment over the situation of Nigerians both home and abroad via his social media.

In some posts shared on the Instastory channel of his official Instagram page, Davido expressed his concerns at the situation of things in Nigeria.

According to him, it is not safe in the country and even more disturbing, Nigerian citizens are not safe when they are abroad.

He noted that the development is shameful and stressed the need for action to be taken.

On his twitter page, the music star said Nigerians would not have had any business relocating to South Africa if their country is ‘good’

If our country good ? Wetin we go find go southy ??? 💔💔💔 — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 3, 2019

