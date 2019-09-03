Critic, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has mocked the Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo over his comment that God allowed Satan to torment Job in the Bible because he did not pay tithes.

Oyedepo had in one of his messages which is being circulated online told his church members that the reason Job suffered losses was because he was not a tither.

He said there was no single place where Job was recorded to have paid tithe.

While noting that Job gave to the poor, he said because he did not tithe he did not enjoy God’s protection.

Reacting to this on his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze mocked: “Oyedepo deposits brand new month joke……

“How can he speak with such ignorance when Satan himself accused God of protecting Job too much?”

He then quoted from Job 1:9-11, which said: “Satan replied to the LORD, “Yes, but Job has good reason to fear God. You have always put a wall of protection around him and his home and his property. You have made him prosper in everything he does. Look how rich he is! But reach out and take away everything he has, and he will surely curse you to your face!,” to buttress his point.

